Maha-Metro to meet public reps, political leaders to solve issue of girders on Lakdi pul

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will hold talks with stakeholders, including political leaders and public representatives, regarding the installation of girders across the Sambhaji bridge, popularly known as Lakdi pul.

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha-Metro, said, “It is a technical matter. We have found various options. I called mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday and told them about our study. We will complete the technical report and make a presentation in two-three days to the mayor.”

Mohol said, “Maha-Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit is coming to Pune in two-three days. He will meet me about Lakdi pul and we will discuss the issue.”

The objection to girders on the bridge came from Ganesh mandals in the city who claimed that the height of the girders would not allow for idols to cross the bridge while on the way to immersion.

As most political party workers are members of Ganesh mandals in the city, Maha-Metro has decided to meet political representatives and share their views.

At least eight prominent Ganesh mandals located in the peth areas raised an objection to the girders on Sambhaji bridge last week after which work was stopped.

Maha-Metro , which is executing the Pune metro project, started work on installing 50metre-long steel girders across the bridge, on the metro route between Vanaz and Civil court. Ganesh mandals demanded that the height at which the girders were being placed be increased from 20 feet to 28 feet to allow access to the Mutha river during the Ganesh immersion procession.