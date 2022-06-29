Maha-Metro to start constructing pillars on defence land

PUNE Work on the construction of five pillars of the metro in Khadki will start on Wednesday with local defence authorities handing over a piece of land to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The ministry of defence had given Maha Metro in-principle approval for the project on May 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atul Gadgil, director, Maha-Metro, said, “Handing over and taking over of the land will take place on Wednesday and work on the five pillars will also start. We had a meeting with local defence authorities on Monday to complete the final procedure.”

Maha-Metro is running line 1 of the metro between PCMC and Phugewadi which will be extended to Bopodi-Khadki-Range hills-Agriculture college. Maha Metro has completed the launch of the girder to cross the railway track extent viaduct position toward Range hills, and speeded up the Bopodi-Khadki stretch work. Most of the pillars on the old Pune-Mumbai highway along the Bopodi-Khadki stretch will be ready in a few days. Of the 17.4 km long Pimpri-Swargate route, a 1.75 km corridor of elevated metro between Range hills and Dapodi comes under the jurisdiction of the MoD.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maha-Metro has speeded up the work of Bopodi and Khadki stations and once the work of these stations is complete, the route from Phugewadi will be extended to these stations. “The work of other elevated stations on line 1 – Range hill and Agriculture college has also speeded up. From Range hills, the metro will be underground till Swargate.

The work of the underground stations including Mandai, Budhwar peth, Civil court and Shivajinagar is expected to finish by April 2023. Maha Metro officials are expected to complete the elevated route of the metro by December 2022 and the underground route till April 2023.

The track laying work started on May 23 at the Agriculture college, before which, the slab and lighting work was completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}