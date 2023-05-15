Home / Cities / Pune News / HSC results before May 31, SSC in first week of June

HSC results before May 31, SSC in first week of June

ByDheeraj Bengrut
May 15, 2023 10:03 PM IST

As per the information given by the state board, more than 1.6 million students from across the state appeared for the SSC examination conducted from March 2 to March 25, and 1.4 million lakh students for the HSC examination held from February 21 to March 21

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials have said that the Class 12 HSC examination results will be declared before May 31 and Class 10 SSC exams in the first week of June.

The teachers had boycotted checking of answer sheets of Class 12 exams over various demands, including old pension. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
“Even as the staff strike called for the old pension scheme affected paper checking, the HSC and SSC results are likely to be declared on time,” said Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE.

The teachers had boycotted checking of answer sheets of Class 12 exams over various demands, including old pension.

“We hope the state board results will be declared early this year. I want to pursue machine learning engineering and expect good marks,” said Shruti Mehta, a Class 12 student.

