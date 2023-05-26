Education activities under G20 inaugurated by Dy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday urged the youth of the country to follow the ‘Panchapran’ given by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi as an integral part of their life.

On the occasion of this convention, Fadnavis (R) launched the educational activities organised by the G-20 meeting in Pune on Friday evening. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTo)

“It is possible to create a strong nation if the youth of the country unitedly implement the five principles laid down by the honourable Prime Minister,” Fadnavis said.

He was speaking during a two-day state-level convention in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) held by the National Service Scheme, Department of Higher and Technical Education and the Government of Maharashtra.

“The five pillars of the elixir of the era that PM Modi spoke of are a developed India, eradicating all traces of slavery, being proud of our heritage, understanding the power of unity, and the duties of citizens,” Fadnavis added.

“These are the thoughts that will shape the future of the country’s youth. The National Service Scheme instils values in the youth generation. The recently launched Yuva Samvad Sampark Abhiyan Panchapran, as well as the ideals that guide the country’s development, will be important in instilling values among the youth,” he stated.

On the occasion of this convention, Fadnavis launched the educational activities organised by the G-20 meeting in Pune on Friday evening.

An information booklet on G-20 written by Rajesh Pandey, a member of the State Level Advisory Committee of the National Service Scheme, was also released by Fadnavis on this occasion. Sanjay Kumar, secretary of the ministry of school education, Central Government, SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, principal secretary of state higher and technical education department Vikas Chandra Rastogi, National Service Scheme state liaison officer Rameshwar Kothavle and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Sanjay Kumar extended his gratitude to the state government for its support of various G-20 summit events, as well as to the university for its support of educational activities in Pune.

