The Maharashtra Public Health Department is considering greater integration of traditional Indian systems of medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Naturopathy, into the public healthcare system, officials said on Sunday.

New Delhi, India - April 26, 2016: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna showing their “Patanjali” products before addressing a Press Conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Photo by Arvind Ashok Nigam/ Hindustan Times)

Last month, a state-level workshop was held in Lonavala to discuss the proposal. During the meeting, participants explored an integrated healthcare approach combining preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services. Experts also stressed strengthening the role of Indian systems of medicine in government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, primary health centres and district hospitals.

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The initiative aims to improve public health outcomes, particularly in preventive healthcare, maternal and child health, and the management of non-communicable diseases, officials said.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of Health Services, said an integrated model could make healthcare more accessible and community-oriented, especially in rural areas.

He added, “Public healthcare gives priority to preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative services. Indian systems of medicine, such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Naturopathy, can play an important role in achieving these objectives. There is a need to give greater emphasis to these systems within the public health framework.”

According to officials, one Ayushman Arogya Mandir has been developed for every 5,000 people in rural areas and currently provides 13 categories of healthcare services. Strengthening traditional medicine services at these centres could further improve community health, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} The workshop was organised following directions from Dr Nipun Vinayak, principal secretary, Public Health Department, who had asked the AYUSH wing to explore ways to integrate traditional medicine with mainstream healthcare delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workshop was organised following directions from Dr Nipun Vinayak, principal secretary, Public Health Department, who had asked the AYUSH wing to explore ways to integrate traditional medicine with mainstream healthcare delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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They also discussed linking healthcare services more closely with rural culture and local health traditions. Greater awareness and adoption of Ayurveda and yoga at the village level, they suggested, could help reduce dependence on hospital-based care. Participants also proposed establishing a committee to develop a roadmap for expanding AYUSH services and promoting integrated healthcare across the state, officials said.