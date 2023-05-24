Realtors say no NA permission will help speed up building process

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that builders will not need to take separate Non-Agricultural (NA) permission for a plot. Realtors in the city welcomed this decision.

This decision will ease and speed up the complex process of obtaining permissions needed to start construction work. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Developers needed to visit various offices to get NA permission and wait for a long time. However, now there will be no need the same process twice at two different agencies, said officials.

CREDAI Pune Metro’s president Ranjit Naiknavare said, “Real Estate developers are required to take many permissions after the land purchase is done. It takes almost one to two years to start construction after land acquisition is done. The process for obtaining a NA permission involved application to collector to obtain sanad or certificate, opinion from town planning authorities before NA permission was granted. This decision will help get all the required permissions faster and this period would be reduced drastically.”

“This decision will ease and speed up the complex process of obtaining permissions needed to start construction work. One of the most important features mentioned in this circular is that the new process will have digital updation on revenue records and this will prevent our visits to multiple offices. All this will help accelerate the time required for completion of the project,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}