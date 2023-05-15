Home / Cities / Pune News / IAS officer Nitin Kareer appointed as a Maha-Metro MD

IAS officer Nitin Kareer appointed as a Maha-Metro MD

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2023 11:30 PM IST

As Maha -Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit retired, the government had given Kareer additional charge of Maha Metro. Kareer is holding additional chief secretary post and holding charge of finance department

Maharashtra government on Monday appointed IAS officer Nitin Kareer as a Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) Managing Director.

IAS officer Nitin Kareer (HT PHOTO)
As Maha -Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit retired, the government had given Kareer additional charge of Maha Metro. Kareer is holding additional chief secretary post and holding charge of finance department.

Presently Pune and Nagpur metro work is underway. Kareer worked as a Municipal Commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation earlier.

ias officer managing director
