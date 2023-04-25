SPPU sends report to Guv Bais about rap song controversy

Pune -

Earlier this month, a controversial rap song was shot on the premises of SPPU’s main building as well as in several halls within the campus. (HT PHOTO)

Taking serious cognizance of the ‘Rap Song’ controversy followed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student volunteers protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) main building on Monday, the Maharashtra state governor Ramesh Bais intervened into the matter and demanded an immediate detailed report about the entire issue to SPPU.

Accordingly, the SPPU administration has sent a detailed report to the state governor’s office, additionally, an FIR has been lodged against ABVP volunteers for damaging the property at SPPU main building.

“We have set up a high-level inquiry to investigate the controversial ‘rap song’ episode being shot at the main building premises of the university. The committee will submit its report within a month after their detailed investigation,” said SPPU vice chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale.

After Monday’s incident, where ABVP student volunteers broke into an ongoing meeting and caused property damage, it is necessary to give all the detailed information about this entire incident to the governor and Chancellor of SPPU Ramesh Bais, Prof Kale said.

“We have sent the detailed report about all the happenings till now and as per their instructions further action will be taken,” he added.

Earlier this month, a controversial rap song was shot on the premises of SPPU’s main building as well as in several halls within the campus. Following that, a high-level committee was formed, chaired by former Director General of Police (DGP) Jayant Umranikar, to investigate the incident that occurred at the institution.

On Monday, ABVP student volunteers demonstrated at the SPPU main building to demand that rapper Shubham Jadhav alias ‘rocKsun’ take action against the ‘abusive’ rap song.

“It is not the first time that such incidents have happened at the SPPU, there are several short films and videos which are been shot on the university campus without permission. The SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar gives oral permission to these people, so our demand is that action should not only be taken against the people doing the video shooting but also against the SPPU registrar and other university officials involved in it,” said Anil Thombare, ABVP Pune unit head.

The committee set up the SPPU to investigate this issue comprises SPPU senate members Bageshree Manthalkar, Prasenjit Fadnavis, eminent professor (retired) Capt Chandrashekhar Chitale, director of Lifelong Learning and Extension Center Prof Vilas Adhav and SPPU deputy registrar Munjaji Rasve.

