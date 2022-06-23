Maharashtra govt scheme to benefit soyabean, cotton farmers

Pune: As the Maharashtra government approved ₹1,000 crore to increase cotton and soybean production in the state, a plan has been made to support farmers. As per the project, farmers within hundred acres are covered and ten groups are made with each group having one farmer producer company each. The government aims to cover 300-400 farmer producer companies by the end of the plan that started in June.

The authorities have decided to provide ₹450 crore for cotton and soyabean and ₹100 crore for other oilseeds.

“Almost 60% of crops grown in Maharashtra are soyabean and cotton,” said Dashrath Tambhale, director agriculture and additional project director, State of Maharashtra’s Agri-business and Rural Transformation Program (Smart) project

The scheme has been introduced to help low-income farmers living in areas with low productivity. Vikas Patil, director, Agriculture (extension and training), Agriculture Commissionerate, said, “While farmers shall grow crop individually, marketing and buying machines could be done in group. If a farmer wants to buy a machine, he/she might not be able to buy it individually but as a group it becomes easier. Hence, the scheme will help farmers.”

According to authorities, the plan has been implemented in 22 districts where soyabean is grown and 17 cotton-producing districts. Some of the districts that grow cotton are Beed, Akola and Amravati, and Latur, Osmanabad and Buldhana for soyabean.