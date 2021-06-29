Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra issues Ganeshotsav guidelines amid Covid situation
pune news

Maharashtra issues Ganeshotsav guidelines amid Covid situation

Pune: The state government’s home department on Tuesday issued a notification regarding this year’s Ganeshotsav asking mandals to keep the height of public idols at four feet and the domestic ones at two feet
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:20 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: The state government’s home department on Tuesday issued a notification regarding this year’s Ganeshotsav asking mandals to keep the height of public idols at four feet and the domestic ones at two feet. The restrictions are imposed to contain the Covid outbreak as the popular festival is scheduled to begin on September 10.

The government’s letter gives guidelines on the 10-day celebrations and last day of immersion procession.

Mandals have been instructed to arrange “darshan” of the diety online and avoid crowd at the daily prayers and offerings during the 10-day festival.

Devotees are requested to make idols out of metals, marbles and other substance instead of traditional plaster of Paris and immerse ecofriendly idols at home. Civic bodies are instructed to set up artificial tanks and ponds for immersion.

The guidelines states that mandals should not hold processions on the first and last days, and children and senior citizens should avoid visiting immersion spots. Mandals should also help municipalities, police, government authorities and health officials by following health norms.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal trust, said, “We welcome the state government’s guidelines for this year’s Ganeshotsav. We request the authorities to arrange meetings with local Ganpati mandals and share the guidelines in detail for each city as the festival is celebrated differently at various places. The festival celebrations in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra are completely different. The issue of mandap set-up faced in Pune last year should be resolved this time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP