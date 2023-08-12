‘One Pune Card’ launched for Pune Metro users

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) on Saturday unveiled a multi-purpose “One Pune Card” for metro travel. The card can also be used for retail payments across India.

Nitin Gadkari (centre)inaugurated the card at the event attended by Maha deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Chandrakant Patil. on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the card at the event attended by Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar and others.

According to Maha-Metro officials, “One Pune Card” follows the norms of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) of the country and can be used in any other metro and bus services in India. It is designed to provide seamless experience for metro commuters. Partnering with a major bank has enabled the integration of advanced prepaid and metro card facilities, streamlining travel and payments. The first 5,000 passengers will get the card free of cost and others will have to pay ₹150 + 18% tax.

“The card will help commuters travel anywhere on Metro without being bothered to buy ticket every single time. I urge Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) along with Maha-Metro to ensure we use this for all public transport in the coming days as part of integrated transport,” said Fadnavis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The card, available at metro stations, is on the Indian Payments (RuPay) framework and adheres to the guidelines set by the Government of India for NCMC. For transactions up to ₹5,000, no PIN is required, said Maha-Metro officials. Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “Passengers will have to fill the e-form provided on the Pune Metro website to get the card and it is available at metro stations. Pune Metro offers 10% discount on ticket prices for all Pune card holders.”