Maharashtra police launch new tech to help check crimes
Pune: The crime detection Automated Multimodal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS) launched by the Maharashtra government on Friday could help in improving the state’s conviction rate. AMBIS is an advanced crime detection system, for detection of crime based on available fingerprint, palm print and iris scan data of criminals on record as well as accidental finger or palm prints collected from crime scenes by the investigators. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to implement the AMBIS project at all police units.
The AMBIS project was launched at the state criminal investigation department (CID) headquarters by Riteish Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP), CID
Under the AMBIS, the state police have begun to digitally store not only fingerprints but also palmprint, facial and eye scans of criminals and suspects with the help of its modern technology. “After the system is put into practice by all the police units of Maharashtra, we are confident that crime detection will be better and conviction count will increase,” Kumar said.
Sudhir Hiremath, deputy inspector general (DIG), said, “The technology and crime detection project will ensure investigation is carried out scientifically.”
AMBIS is interfaced with any operating system wherein the accused who earlier was identified by only fingerprints can now be nabbed based on palm prints, facial recognition and CCTV camera footage data. The system has the ability to digitally save fingerprints, palm prints, face and iris of the accused and match them with other photographs.
Under the system, records of about 6.5 lakh arrested and convicted accused have been fed on computers. The AMBIS system will in future be integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal, Prism (surveillance programme), CCTV network and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).
The state home department had provided hardware and software of AMBIS system to all stations, ranges, commissionerates, district headquarters, fingerprint bureaus, training centres and central prisons in Maharashtra. The technology is being used by international policing and intelligence agencies like Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The computer system will be used to check the criminal history of the arrested accused online by registering their fingerprint online at the police station and to take preventive action against them. Using the portable AMBIS system, it has become possible to track down criminals in less time through chance prints found at the crime scene, said a police official.
Detection shield
The AMBIS project launched in Maharashtra will help investigation agencies in cracking crimes
Advanced technology, better than other systems by speed and accuracy
It will play an important role in expediting, improving convictions rate
The pilot project carried out by the police using the system has led to detection of stolen assets worth ₹2.14 crore in 52 cases from 2020 to April 2022
It can be useful in identifying bodies, especially in cases where it is mutilated, does not have an arm or a hand
The system can ensure there will be no data loss, and has a back-up facility.
Fingerprint data can be shared by the state government with the National Crime Records Bureau, other states, investigation agencies, courts, crime experts, Interpol and foreign investigation agencies
It provides retinal scans, a crucial evidence to prove crimes
Soon, traffic lights in Pune to be timed as per flow of vehicles
As a part of the latest endeavour of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited, it has been decided to establish an Adaptive Traffic Management System at traffic signals in the city. According to the system, cameras will be installed and determine in how much time a signal should turn green to allow a smooth flow of traffic depending on the number of vehicles passing through a stretch.
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested for selling off in-transit consignment for ₹10L
Police held a truck driver , Dharminder Sharma of Bhiwani district of Haryana, for selling a consignment of Hero Cycles Limited company that he was tasked with transporting to a firm in Tamil Nadu, along with a truck to an Uttar Pradesh-based person for ₹10 lakh. The accused was arrested from Khagaria district of Bihar following a tip off. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sanjay Kumar of Guru Nanak Nagar in Jamalpur.
Biggest blaze since 2019 puts Delhi’s fire safety rules back in focus
The tragic death of 27 people in a major fire in the Mundka building on Friday has underlined that the city authorities have learned little from similar incidents in the past that exposed the utter lack of safety mechanisms and the gaping holes in their implementation. Hundreds of such buildings still operate from congested quarters with civic, police and fire authorities struggling to curb them.
Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” SNarender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29said.
Two arrested, liquor worth ₹25L seized
Lucknow The UP Special Task Force on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth ₹25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.
