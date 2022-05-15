Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra police launch new tech to help check crimes
The Automated Multimodal Biometric Identification System launched by the Maharashtra government on Friday could help the police in improving the state’s crime rate
Published on May 15, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: The crime detection Automated Multimodal Biometric Identification System (AMBIS) launched by the Maharashtra government on Friday could help in improving the state’s conviction rate. AMBIS is an advanced crime detection system, for detection of crime based on available fingerprint, palm print and iris scan data of criminals on record as well as accidental finger or palm prints collected from crime scenes by the investigators. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to implement the AMBIS project at all police units.

The AMBIS project was launched at the state criminal investigation department (CID) headquarters by Riteish Kumar, additional director general of police (ADGP), CID

Under the AMBIS, the state police have begun to digitally store not only fingerprints but also palmprint, facial and eye scans of criminals and suspects with the help of its modern technology. “After the system is put into practice by all the police units of Maharashtra, we are confident that crime detection will be better and conviction count will increase,” Kumar said.

Sudhir Hiremath, deputy inspector general (DIG), said, “The technology and crime detection project will ensure investigation is carried out scientifically.”

AMBIS is interfaced with any operating system wherein the accused who earlier was identified by only fingerprints can now be nabbed based on palm prints, facial recognition and CCTV camera footage data. The system has the ability to digitally save fingerprints, palm prints, face and iris of the accused and match them with other photographs.

Under the system, records of about 6.5 lakh arrested and convicted accused have been fed on computers. The AMBIS system will in future be integrated with Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal, Prism (surveillance programme), CCTV network and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

The state home department had provided hardware and software of AMBIS system to all stations, ranges, commissionerates, district headquarters, fingerprint bureaus, training centres and central prisons in Maharashtra. The technology is being used by international policing and intelligence agencies like Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The computer system will be used to check the criminal history of the arrested accused online by registering their fingerprint online at the police station and to take preventive action against them. Using the portable AMBIS system, it has become possible to track down criminals in less time through chance prints found at the crime scene, said a police official.

Detection shield

The AMBIS project launched in Maharashtra will help investigation agencies in cracking crimes

Advanced technology, better than other systems by speed and accuracy

It will play an important role in expediting, improving convictions rate

The pilot project carried out by the police using the system has led to detection of stolen assets worth 2.14 crore in 52 cases from 2020 to April 2022

It can be useful in identifying bodies, especially in cases where it is mutilated, does not have an arm or a hand

The system can ensure there will be no data loss, and has a back-up facility.

Fingerprint data can be shared by the state government with the National Crime Records Bureau, other states, investigation agencies, courts, crime experts, Interpol and foreign investigation agencies

It provides retinal scans, a crucial evidence to prove crimes

