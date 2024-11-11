Maharashtra polls: BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik apologises for remarks amid criticism, notice from EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Kolhapur Dhananjay Mahadik’s statement on‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme stoked controversy on Sunday amid criticism from all sides and notice for violation of the poll code from the Election Commission. He added that while women fall victim to the false propaganda of the Opposition party during the election campaign. (HT PHOTO)

Mahadik apologised soon after facing a backlash, saying that his statement was not meant to “insult” women.

Addressing a campaign rally here on Saturday, Mahadik said, “If you spot women who received ₹1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Congress rallies, take their photographs, and we will see them. Taking aid from our government and praising others will not be allowed.”

Amid the raging controversy, Mahadik in his post on X said, “I apologise unconditionally to any mothers and sisters who have been hurt by my statement. My statement was not meant to insult any mother or sister.”

He added that while women fall victim to the false propaganda of the Opposition party during the election campaign, his reaction was natural, especially for the women who are doing “vote jihad”.

“I want to clearly say that the Ladki Bahin Yojana was successful only because of the Mahayuti government. I have always respected women in my personal and political life. My wife and I have always been doing good work for the self-reliance of women through Bhagirathi Mahila Sanstha for many years and will continue to do so. I pray to Ai Ambabai (Goddess Ambabai if Kolhapur) that my sisters who have been hurt by my statement will forgive me with all their hearts, taking note of my efforts towards the respect and empowerment of women,” added Mahadik.

Following the remarks, election returning officer South Kolhapur wrote to him seeking clarification. “In line with the election code of conduct, Dhananjaya Mahadik’s speech at a political campaign public meeting in Karveer tehsil was found to have violated the Model Code of Conduct under Section 179 of the Indian Penal Code - 2023. He has been asked to clarify his position,” said the officer.

Congress MP from Solapur Praniti Shinde demanded an apology from Mahadik while the Congress legislator Satej Patil claimed that Mahadik’s statement showed his arrogance.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, “I condemn Mahadik’s statement. This is happening in Chhatrapati’s Kolhapur. I will not tolerate this type of threat. The women’s commission must take serious action.”