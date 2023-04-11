Consumers owe MSEDCL 1,950 crore in power dues

PUNE As per Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial consumers owe the power utility firm arrears of ₹1,950 crore as of April 10. Street light power usage accounts for a significant portion of the arrears, said officials. This covers Zilla Parishads, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other municipal corporations in the Pune division that have unpaid invoices.

MSEDCL claimed that it has to buy power daily and the payment has to be done to the power manufacturing company on a daily basis (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the street lights power bills estimated to be worth ₹1,188 crore are pending to be paid, while 1,0747 industrial electricity consumers are yet to pay ₹420 crore as arrears, 1,362,329 domestic consumers owe ₹170 crore and commercial users owe ₹54 crore while another industrial category owes ₹82 crore.

MSEDCL claimed that it has to buy power daily and the payment has to be done to the power manufacturing company on a daily basis. To meet consumer demands, the power utility must borrow loans and pay the amount to the electricity companies and the rising arrears were forcing it to borrow loans.

Ankush Nale, regional director, said, “We must give quality service to the consumer and for that recovery of pending arrears is a must. The defaulters must immediately pay their dues failing which their power supply will be disconnected.”

MSEDCL during the March end had cut 40,000 connections in the Pune zone in its ambitious bid to recover pending dues estimated to be over Rs100 crore. The action was taken against household, commercial and industrial defaulters.