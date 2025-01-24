Maharashtra probes allegations of Gujarat-backed illegal leopard release in Nandurbar

Pune: The Maharashtra forest department has launched an investigation into allegations by villagers of Manibeli, a tribal village in Nandurbar district, regarding illegal leopard transportation from Gujarat. The probe follows an incident where villagers intercepted a boat on the Narmada river carrying a caged leopard allegedly intended for release in Nandurbar district. Maharashtra forest department has launched investigation into allegations by villagers of Manibeli, a tribal village in Nandurbar district, regarding illegal leopard transportation from Gujarat. (HT)

The incident came to light when fishermen and residents stopped the boat earlier this week. According to villagers, the boat had at least 7-8 officials from the Gujarat forest department onboard. A video of the incident, recorded by locals, went viral, prompting the Maharashtra forest department to act.

Laxman Patil, deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Nandurbar forest department, said, “We have initiated an inquiry into the alleged transport of the leopard. We have communicated with the Gujarat counterpart, which admitted the leopard was from Gujarat and was intended for release at a rescue center in their jurisdiction. However, their rescue team ventured close to the Maharashtra border to wait until night for the release.”

Patil said that the explanation provided by the Gujarat forest department was unsatisfactory. “A detailed investigation report is being prepared and will be submitted to higher authorities soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, an inter-state forest department meeting has been scheduled in Saputara village on February 1. Officials from Dhule, Nashik, and Nandurbar districts, along with representatives from Gujarat forest department, will attend the meet. Patil said that the issue of alleged illegal animal transportation into Maharashtra will be raised during the meeting.

Boat misuse allegations

The incident has also sparked controversy over the use of a Maharashtra government-owned boat for transporting the leopard. Sagar Nikhumbhe, honourary wildlife warden for Nandurbar district, said, “The boat belongs to the Maharashtra government and was allocated for the Sardar Sarovar Project under the Nandurbar rehabilitation programme. It was lent to the Gujarat forest department for patrolling purposes, but was misused for leopard transportation.”

Rising leopard-human conflict

Villagers have claimed that such illegal transportation of wildlife occurs frequently, accusing the Maharashtra forest officials of turning a blind eye to these activities. They argue this has exacerbated the district’s leopard-human conflict. Since May 2024, Nandurbar has recorded eight human deaths due to leopard attacks, along with frequent cattle kills.

Officials said Maharashtra forest department plans to increase vigilance along the Gujarat border, including enhanced night patrolling near the riverbank, to curb illegal wildlife transportation, Patil said.