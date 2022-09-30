Maharashtra reports 23 per cent excess rainfall during monsoon

Southwest monsoon this ended at 23 per cent excess for Maharashtra. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), since 2019, this is the fourth consecutive year where Maharashtra has reported above normal rainfall.

As per IMD, monsoon months are June, July, August and September.

Between June to September, the normal monsoon rainfall in Maharashtra is 994.5 mm. In 2020, Maharashtra reported 1,176 mm and in 2021 the state reported 1,360 mm rainfall during the monsoon season as per the weather department.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department said that all subdivisions and districts in Maharashtra reported either normal or excess rainfall.

“All four subdivisions have reported good rainfall till September end. The report suggests that all four subdivisions are in excess or normal rainfall. Konkan and Goa reported more rainfall as compared to other subdivisions in Maharashtra. Overall the rainfall has been good,” said Kashyapi.

Between June 1 and September 30, Konkan and Goa reported 9 per cent excess rainfall which falls in the normal category. Whereas, central Maharashtra has reported 26 per cent excess rainfall, Marathwada reported 24 per cent excess and Vidarbha reported 31 per cent excess rainfall.

Pune district also reported 31 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 30. Only Nashik district has reported large excess rainfall across Maharashtra with 61 per cent more than normal rainfall.