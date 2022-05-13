Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases

As of May 9, out of the 1,343 active Covid-19 cases, 45 are hospitalised in the state, and ten are serious, of which five are in ICU, one on the ventilator and four on oxygen, and the remaining hospitalised active cases are off oxygen beds. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on May 13, 2022 07:21 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.

The top five districts reporting a rise in cases are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Ahmednagar, with Mumbai accounting for 58.33% of the new cases, as per the state health department.

Earlier, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the rise in new cases is not a concern, and a similar trend is seen in other states like Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

He said, “Even though the number of cases is rising, the symptoms are mild, or patients are asymptomatic.”

As of May 10, out of the 1,447 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state, Mumbai accounts for 58.33% of the new cases, 19.42% are from Pune, 11.75% are from Thane, 1.66% are from Raigad, 1.24% from Ahmednagar and 7.60% are from other districts.

However, for the same period, between May 4 and May 10, four deaths were reported in the state, indicating that most new cases require no hospitalisation or have only mild symptoms.

As of May 9, out of the 1,343 active Covid-19 cases, 45 are hospitalised in the state, and ten are serious, of which five are in ICU, one on the ventilator and four on oxygen, and the remaining hospitalised active cases are off oxygen beds.

