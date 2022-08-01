Maharashtra reports 52 cases of BA.5, 10 of BA.4 Omicron subvariants

At least 52 patients of BA.5 and 10 of BA.4 subvariants of Omicron tested positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. According to the state health department, 79 patients of BA.2.75 also tested positive on Sunday.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College Pune, 52 patients of BA.5 and 10 of BA 4 have been found in the state. Along with these 79 patients of BA.2.75 were also found.”

“While 8 cases of BA.2.75 are from Solapur, all remaining cases are from Pune. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway. This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patient tally to 258 and that of BA.2.75 to 199,” said Dr Awate.

He added that the district-wise tally has also seen a rise.

“For BA.4 and BA.5 patients, Pune has 163 patients while Mumbai has 51, 16 from Thane, 7 from Raigad, 5 from Sangli, 8 from Nagpur, 4 from Palghar and two from Kolhapur,” said Dr Awate.

He added that now there are 199 patients of BA.2.75 variant in Maharashtra.

“There are 127 patients from Pune, 33 from Nagpur, 12 from Yavatmal, 8 from Solapur, 5 from Mumbai, 4 from Akola, three from Thane, and two from Washim. One each patient was tested positive from Amaravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Sangli,” said Dr Awate.

On Sunday, there were 1849 new cases in the state and three Covid-19 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state till Sunday was 1.84 per cent.