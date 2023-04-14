Spike in cases prompts Maharashtra to seek 0.2mn Covid vaccine from Centre

Pune: Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases reported in the state and the vaccine shortage facing the health department, the Maharashtra government has sought 0.2 million Covid vaccine doses from the Centre. The central government will supply the required doses soon, said officials. Amidst the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and vaccine shortage, Maharashtra government has sought 0.2 million Covid vaccine doses from the Centre. (HT FILE)

Of the 0.2 million doses, approximately 85 per cent are Covishield, 12 per cent Covaxin, and 3 per cent will comprise Corbevax and Sputnik.

The state officials raised the demand during a recent meeting held with the Central government officials.

Dr Kailash Baviskar, deputy director of health services, state family welfare department, said, “We will receive the vaccine supply in the next couple of days.”

National Covid-19 task force and health officials have advised precautionary dose following rise in Covid cases across the country.

The hospitals run by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses since April 1, forcing Covid vaccination centres (CVC) to close down till fresh stock is made available.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “We received the last vaccine stock — 13,000 Covishield and 10,000 Covaxin doses — in January this year. Covishield vaccine exhausted in February and Covaxin in March. We will resume immunisation programme after receiving the fresh stock.”