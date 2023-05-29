Vehicle owners in Pune to get new smart cards from July 1

Thousands of vehicle owners in Maharashtra - who had been waiting for months to get their new RC (vehicle registration certificate) books and permanent licenses due to the shortage of smart cards – will not have to wait much longer. Reason being the state transport department has decided to increase the speed at which smart cards are printed by using modern machinery. According to the department, at least 45,000 smart cards will be printed every day to step up the preparation of new RC books and permanent licenses. Also, the new smart cards boast a different format, better quality and lower cost as compared to the old ones. The new smart cards will be available to vehicle owners from July 1.

(HT FILE PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the state transport department, for the first time, local Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will not have the right to print the name and address of the vehicle owners on the smart card. Only three RTO offices in the state (Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur) will now have this privilege.

“Vehicle owners will now get a smart card in a new form. Necessary changes have been made in this. A large quantity of cards will be available and they will be of good quality. So, vehicle owners will not have to wait for the card,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner.

The earlier contract of the state transport department with Hyderabad-based company, Rosemarta, for the supply of smart cards has been terminated. The new contract for the supply of smart cards has been awarded to Karnataka-based Manipal Technology Company.

Features of the new smart card

- Laser engraving technique used for the first time

- Good quality smart card

- Name and photo will not be blurred

- Durable due to the use of polycarbonate