Tree authority hears PMC’s proposal, withholds decision

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Civic officials also proposed cutting down 2,600 trees and transplanting 2,694 others to facilitate the project effectively

PUNE

PMC’s plan to cut down thousands of trees has been largely criticised by green activists. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Tree Authority on Friday heard a plea regarding a proposal to remove and replace 7,496 trees and withheld their decision regarding the same.

Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) attended the hearing and provided a detailed presentation regarding the 5,000-crore Mula-Mutha Riverfront Development (RFD) project. Civic officials also proposed cutting down 2,600 trees and transplanting 2,694 others to facilitate the project effectively.

Reacting to the development, PMC garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “PMC had given a detailed presentation to the tree authority about the RFD project to the Maharashtra Tree Authority members, who will soon convey written decision about the proposal. We have also informed the authority about our plan of transplanting the trees.”

The RFD initiative intends to turn the city’s riverfront sections into public spaces and recreational opportunities. However, the plan to cut down thousands of trees has been largely criticised by green activists.

