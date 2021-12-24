Maharashtra teen murdered by cousin, friend over Instagram status

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old Maharashtra boy was killed by his cousin brother and his friend after he posted an Instagram status, officials said.

The victim, resident of Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district, posted ‘302 100%’ as his Instagram story along with a gun emoji. The status was visible only to his cousin and his friend who thought that he wanted to kill them. The accused murdered the victim on Wednesday at midnight in a pre-emptive attempt to save themselves, officials said. The Police have arrested the duo.

Senior police inspector, Talegaon Dabhade police station, Madhukar Sawant, said, “As the boy did not return home, his family members started searching for him. They found his body and informed the police after which an FIR was lodged. One of the accused boys was found at one of the places where the cops carried out the search”.

“We interrogated him thoroughly and he confessed to the crime. Both of them have been taken into custody and are being interrogated,” he added.

According to the investigating officials, The boy had a scuffle with his cousin and his friend and allegedly beat them up with a bamboo stick a few months back. The issue, however, was resolved.

Officials said that the duo got jittery after seeing the boy’s status. When once of them tried to talk to him on phone, he disconnected. The duo wanted to call the boy to a secluded place to kill him.

The police said the victim was called near the National Heavy Engineering company. When he reached the spot, he was asked him to take photos of his cousin. While the boy got busy clicking photos, his cousin’s friend attacked his head with a hammer. He sustained a grievous head injury and lay in a pool of blood, police said.