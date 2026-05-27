Maharashtra to deploy AI-based alert system in 1,000 villages to track wildlife movement

In a push to reduce human-wildlife conflict, the Maharashtra government has approved a ₹260 crore action plan which includes setting up artificial intelligence (AI)-based wildlife alert systems in 1,000 villages, advanced control rooms, and rescue centres and rapid response teams across the state.

The state will also expand its AI-based alert system, currently being tested in villages near forest areas, to around 1,000 villages in the first phase. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision was approved during a meeting of the standing committee of the Maharashtra Wildlife Board chaired by forest minister Ganesh Naik at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Apart from Naik, the meeting was attended by MLA Sameer Meghe, principal chief conservator of forests Srinivas Rao, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) M Srinivas Reddy, and other senior officials.

The approved action plan aims to prevent attacks by wild animals, and reduce loss of human life in areas adjacent to forests. As part of the project, 10 modern control rooms modelled on police control centres will be established in different parts of the state. “These centres will be equipped with digital systems to track forest department resources, vehicles and patrolling teams; and coordinate emergency responses during wildlife conflict situations,” said Naik.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state will also expand its AI-based alert system, currently being tested in villages near forest areas, to around 1,000 villages in the first phase. The system is designed to immediately alert villagers about the movement or presence of wild animals outside forest areas, allowing them to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state will also expand its AI-based alert system, currently being tested in villages near forest areas, to around 1,000 villages in the first phase. The system is designed to immediately alert villagers about the movement or presence of wild animals outside forest areas, allowing them to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said that the government will also establish two wildlife rescue centres and 10 transit treatment centres for injured or rescued wild animals.

In addition, 20 rapid rescue teams will be formed to respond to wildlife emergencies. Around 2,000 primary response teams involving local villagers will also be constituted to assist the forest department in tackling human-wildlife conflict in rural areas.

The government has further proposed two mobile squads to capture animals such as deer, monkeys and wild boars that frequently damage crops. These squads will relocate the animals back into forest areas. Two sterilisation centres for monkeys and wild boars have also been proposed as part of population control measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Naik directed officials to implement the measures on priority, saying that the initiative would help reduce attacks by wild animals and minimise crop losses faced by farmers.