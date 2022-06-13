Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha introduces two new media courses for girl students

PUNE Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, (MKSSS), the 127-year-old institution having century-long history of dedicated work towards educating and empowering women has introduced two new media courses ‘B. Voc. Media & Entertainment’ and ‘Certificate Course in Media Skills’ under its educational institution, Siddhivinayak Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

B. Voc Media & Entertainment will be a 3-year graduation program, while the Certificate Course in Media Skills would be a one-year course. The cost-effective courses, which will be taught at the School of Media Activity Research & Technology, (SMART) have been designed to train the students in media technologies and specific media skills.

The B. Voc Media & Entertainment will be a complete media training course which will include introduction to humanities, different mass mediums, media technology including camera, visual arts,post-production, and sound-technology, media skills, anchoring, radio jockeying, podcasting.

Certificate Course in Media Skills on the other hand will be an introductory course to media skills

The courses will be in line with the new education policy and the degree for the B. Voc. program shall be awarded by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Girls who have passed their Class 12 from any stream and board will be eligible to apply for both the courses and the selection procedure will be based on first come first serve basis.

Radhika Ingle, director, SMART said, “The specialty of this course is that it is designed for girls. At present, girls are more involved in soft skills like proof reading or content writing but the participation of girls in technology-based areas like video technology, sound engineering or production should also be increased. Therefore, these courses have been designed with the objective of skill-based education. To enable students to receive better practical training we have also set up a state-of-the-art audio and a video studio.