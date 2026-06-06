Mahayuti tries to persuade Gokul Gite to exit Nashik MLC race

Pune: Two Mahayuti cabinet ministers — BJP’s Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant — have reached out to rebel BJP candidate Gokul Gite, who is contesting the Nashik MLC (Local Authorities Constituency) election as an independent. Mahayuti cabinet ministers Girish Mahajan and Uday Samant reach out to rebel BJP candidate Gokul Gite, who is contesting the Nashik MLC election as an independent. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The ministers, who arrived in Nashik on Friday, held separate meetings with Gite and urged him to withdraw from the contest to benefit the official Mahayuti candidate and Shiv Sena leader Narendra Darade.

Speaking to reporters, both leaders confirmed that they had requested Gite to back out.

“I have requested Gokul to withdraw from the fray. I am extremely optimistic that he will agree to our request,” Samant said.

However, Gite remained firm on his decision to contest. “I have already started my campaign and am meeting voters. I am confident of winning the election,” he said.

Gokul is the younger brother of former Nashik Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and senior BJP leader Ganesh Gite. Both brothers had initially filed nominations as independents. However, Ganesh withdrew his candidature on Thursday following requests from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mahajan.

Although the deadline for withdrawal has passed, Mahayuti leaders want Gokul to formally announce his support for Darade and appeal to voters to back the official alliance candidate.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and deputy mayor Vilas Shinde said efforts to persuade Gite would continue.

According to BJP insiders in Nashik, if Gokul remains in the fray, he could pose a serious challenge to Darade, as a section of elected representatives within the Mahayuti, including some from the Shiv Sena, are opposed to Darade’s candidature.

Meanwhile, in Jalgaon, rebel Shiv Sena candidate Reshma Kale, who is contesting as an independent against BJP’s Nandkishor Mahajan in the MLC election, said she would not withdraw from the race.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said Kale is likely to reconsider her decision only if Gokul withdraws from the Nashik contest.