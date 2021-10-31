Main conspirator in Uruli Kanchan firing arrested

PUNE: The man suspected to be the main culprit behind the Uruli Kanchan shooting that led to two deaths on October 22 was remanded to 10 days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Umesh Sopan Sonawane, a resident of Rahu in Daund area of Pune, according to a statement issued by officials of Lonikalbhor police station.

“Since the incident, Sonawane had been at large. For his search, senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi had appointed a search team,” read a statement by Lonikalbhor police station officials.

Sonawane is related to two Sonawane brothers who were killed in 2011 in Rahu, Daund. Jagtap was booked in the case of murder of the two.

Assistant police inspector Raju Manohar, head of the investigation team, received information that Sonawane was going to be at Kanifnath hotel located along Peer Phata in Shirur area of Pune. He set a trap along with officials of Lonikalbhor police station and found him.

Two assailants in the case were already arrested in the case. They were identified as Pavan Gorakh Misal (29) and Mahadev Babasaheb Adlinge (26) of Uruli Kanchan. The information about the mastermind behind the attack was gained during their interrogation.

The men killed in the attack were identified as Santosh Jagtap, the main target of the attackers, and Bapu Khaire, one of the three attackers. Misal and Adlinge were one of the two others.