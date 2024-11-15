Make flood-related report public: Poll official tells Pune civic body

Pune district collector and election officer Suhas Divase has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to release the flood action report citing it does not breach the model code of conduct. Incessant rains and water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam flooded housing societies on Sinhagad Road areas in July 25 this year, prompting chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders to visit the flood-affected areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Incessant rains and water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam flooded housing societies on Sinhagad Road areas in July 25 this year, prompting chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders to visit the flood-affected areas. Later, the municipal commissioner appointed a committee to identify reasons and actions to be taken to prevent such incidents.

While civic activists demanded the report from the municipal commissioner and administrator under the Right to Information Act (RTI), the officials denied it saying it will violate the poll code in place for the state assembly elections. Even the civic administration claimed that it is for internal purposes only.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “I raised the issue with the district collector and election officers and they clearly said that there is no hurdle to publish the report under the model code of conduct. Diwase directed PMC to publish it on its official website or give it to the applicant.”

“I am surprised why the civic administration is not publishing the report. May be, it will expose encroachments and illegal constructions,” he said.