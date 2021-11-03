Man, 3 others in custody for kidnapping, killing wife’s lover in Bavdhan

PUNE A man and three of his relatives, including a minor boy, were apprehended for kidnapping, killing and burning the body of a man to ashes for having an affair with his wife in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The men then tried to mislead the police by planting goat meat in a gunny bag with an alleged aim to discredit the police investigation, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The deceased man has been identified as Bharat alias Bhushan Chorge (27), while the arrested men were identified as Lankesh alias Lankya Sadashiv Rajput, Arun alias Golya Kailas Rajput, both residents of Krushna Complex in Bavdhan and Sachin Tanaji Rajput, a resident of Kasaramboli in Mulshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The Rajputs own an illegal hooch production unit and have previous cases related to it against them.

“Chorge was having an affair with Lankesh Rajput’s wife. He used to give her two missed calls when he was near her home and they would meet. On the night of October 21, the woman’s husband caught her when Chorge gave missed calls and started beating her. She ran away but Chorge reached the vicinity of their house. Rajput called his relatives and kidnapped him,” said Prakash.

Chorge’s mother approached the police on October 22, a day after he went missing from their house, and a case of a missing person was registered. The police started searching for the man and learned that Chorge and Rajput had been in a fight on the night Chorge was caught near Rajput’s house.

The mother then told the police that she found one of her son’s slippers near Rajput’s house. The police then discovered that the men had kidnapped Chorge, taken him to a flat in a residential building in Bavdhan and cut him to pieces.

“They found Sachin Rajput while others were on the run and he told the police that the body was stuffed in two gunny bags which were near a canal in Urawade whereas the body was burning in their hooch factory. Upon testing the body parts, Hinjewadi police station officials’ team found that it was mutton and started conducting searches of Rajput’s hideouts,” said Prakash.

“Some bones and a metal rod that was inserted in Chorge’s leg during a previous surgery was found in the furnace. The doctors confirmed it with the number printed on it,” said senior police inspector Balkrushna Sawant of Hinjewadi police station.

The men have been arrested in a case under Sections 302, 364, 120(b), 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code registered at Hinjewadi police station.