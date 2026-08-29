Man allegedly killed son over demand for non-veg food during Shravan

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Warje-Malwadi following an argument over his demand for non-vegetarian food during Shravan, police said on Friday. His parents have been arrested in connection with the case.

The mother was also arrested for allegedly helping her husband conceal or destroy evidence, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Bhagwat Gaikwad. His father Bhagwat Suryabhan Gaikwad, 64, and mother Parvati Bhagwat Gaikwad, 60, are the accused.

Devotees traditionally abstain from meat and alcohol during the Shravan month.

According to the police, the incident took place at the family’s residence in Ramnagar, Warje-Malwadi on the night of August 24. Mahesh, who had allegedly consumed alcohol, returned home and demanded mutton curry for dinner. His parents refused, saying the family was observing Shravan and not eating non-vegetarian food.

The refusal led to an argument that allegedly turned violent. Police said Bhagwat punched and kicked Mahesh and hit him on the head and face, causing serious injuries. Mahesh later died.

Sagar Kavde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3), said, “Initially, an accidental death case was reported at the police station. In the post-mortem report, it was revealed that the victim died due to strangulation and hitting hard on the head.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, we have booked his parents,” Kavde said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, we have booked his parents,” Kavde said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the parents initially allegedly tried to pass off the death as an accident. Mahesh’s elder brother later approached the Warje-Malwadi police after noticing inconsistencies in their account.

The mother was also arrested for allegedly helping her husband conceal or destroy evidence, police said.

A murder case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station and further investigation is underway.