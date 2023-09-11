Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man allegedly kills his wife by slitting throat

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Pune: A 32-year-old man from Lohegaon allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat on Saturday.

When an argument ensued between the couple on Saturday, in a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Ashish Sunil Bhosale of Wagholi Road. He got married to Rupali in 2021 and the couple has a six-month-old daughter.

According to the police, suspecting his wife of infidelity, the couple used to quarrel over the issue. When an argument ensued between the couple on Saturday, in a fit of rage, the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon and slit her throat at their residence.

The accused who was arrested by the police from the spot confessed his involvement in the crime.

Vimantal Police Station has registered a case against the accused under Sections 302 and 504 of the IPC.

