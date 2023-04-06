30-yr-old man strangles to death sister-in-law, her 2 minor kids in Pune: Police

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled to death his sister-in-law including her two minor children and later set the bodies on fire in Pune, police officials said on Thursday.

The man was miffed over his 25-year-old sister-in-law’s alleged affair with another person. (Representative file image)

The incident took place at Pisoli in Kondhwa area late on Wednesday evening when the accused, apparently miffed over his 25-year-old sister-in-law’s alleged affair with another person, murdered her and two children, police said.

The accused has been identified. He originally hails from Latur district in Marathwada.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused.

Police officials said the man had a verbal spat with his sister-in-law before he allegedly strangled her and the two children to death. He then reportedly covered their bodies with clothes, bed sheets, and wood, and set them on fire in a tin shed that was in a farm at Pisoli.

People from nearby areas saw smoke emanating after which they informed police.

