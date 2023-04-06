Auto driver arrested for raping, killing woman

Navi Mumbai: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Adavali-Bhutavali village near Mahape. HT Image

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ahmed Mohammad Ali Sain, 36, a resident of Shilphata, was arrested on March 26, said deputy commissioner of police, Zone I, Vivek Pansare on Wednesday, while addressing the media.

The body of the unidentified woman was found on March 22, while the murder had happened on March 20 afternoon.

The police then scanned the CCTV footage and zeroed in on suspicious vehicles. They noticed an autorickshaw in which a man and a woman were seen going towards the area where the body was found. The police traced the auto driver using its registration number.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime and said that he had picked up the woman from Turbhe railway station and she wanted to go to Mahape petrol pump. However, while passing through Adavali-Bhutavali village, the accused raped the woman at an isolated place. Later, the survivor demanded ₹1,000 from the accused and threatened to scream if he did not pay up. After this, the man killed the woman,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

The woman did not have any belongings with her due to which she has not been identified yet. “She is suspected to be in her early 30s and was wearing a salwar kameez,” Daundkar said. When the body was found, the police had registered a murder case against an unidentified accused. Following the auto driver’s arrest, the police have added the section of rape.