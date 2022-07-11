Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for attempt to extort 1 crore from Pune jeweller
pune news

Man arrested for attempt to extort 1 crore from Pune jeweller

Police said the accused had made threat calls to the complainant from a mobile phone he had stolen from a Warkari
The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort 1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4.

Police said the accused had made threat calls to the complainant from a mobile phone he had stolen from a Warkari who was on his way to Pandharpur to attend the Ashadi Wari pilgrimage.

As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4. The unknown caller pretended that he was calling from a well-known company and demanded 1 crore. He also threatened him to kill if he failed to pay him the said amount.

The complainant jeweller approached the Shirur police station and registered a complaint against the unknown caller.

After the initial investigation, it was revealed that the mobile used was stolen from a warkari at Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district. However, the accused used a different SIM card to make a call.

RELATED STORIES

On Saturday, police officials laid down a trap in the Lohegaon, where according to a tip-off from informants, Gaikwad was currently staying and arrested him.

As per the police, records accused Gaikwad has almost nine cases registered against him in Pune, Ahmednagar, Parner, Supa and Shrigonda police stations for cheating, murder, attempt to murder and physical assault.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP