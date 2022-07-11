Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹1 crore from Pune jeweller
PUNE The Pune rural police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort ₹1 crore from a jeweller based in Shirur.
The accused has been identified as Rahul Sukhdeo Gaikwad, a resident of Kohkadi village in Parner tehsil of the Ahmednagar district, who allegedly made a call to a jeweller Vaibhav Khabiya on July 4.
Police said the accused had made threat calls to the complainant from a mobile phone he had stolen from a Warkari who was on his way to Pandharpur to attend the Ashadi Wari pilgrimage.
As per the complainant, he had received a call from an unknown number on July 4. The unknown caller pretended that he was calling from a well-known company and demanded ₹1 crore. He also threatened him to kill if he failed to pay him the said amount.
The complainant jeweller approached the Shirur police station and registered a complaint against the unknown caller.
After the initial investigation, it was revealed that the mobile used was stolen from a warkari at Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district. However, the accused used a different SIM card to make a call.
On Saturday, police officials laid down a trap in the Lohegaon, where according to a tip-off from informants, Gaikwad was currently staying and arrested him.
As per the police, records accused Gaikwad has almost nine cases registered against him in Pune, Ahmednagar, Parner, Supa and Shrigonda police stations for cheating, murder, attempt to murder and physical assault.
-
Ludhiana: 4 days after explosion in boiler, factory owner, manager booked
Four days after a boiler in a dying factory exploded, leading to the death of a labourer, police booked the owner of the unit. One person was also injured in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ajay Gupta, the factory owner, and the manager, Paramjit Singh. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Dhananji Rai of Kuliyewal village, who is brother of the victim Deepak Kumar.
-
GADVASU celebrates National Fish Farmers Day
National Fish Farmers Day was celebrated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Sunday. Meera D Ansal, dean, college of fisheries, GADVASU, said that over the last four decades, total fish production of the country has increased from 2.44 to 14.16 million tones (mt) in 2019-20, with corresponding increase in inland sector contribution from 36% (0.88 mt) to 73.65% (10.43 mt).
-
Properties of 3 seized over drug trade: Cops
In a crackdown against the narcotics trade in the city, the Bengaluru police have started attaching the properties of habitual offenders. The properties of three such offenders have been attached, senior officials from the police department said on Sunday. The seizures are a part of the police strategy to warn the drug offenders of the consequences of their actions. A case against habitual offender, G Mallesh, 50 was registered with Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru in 2018.
-
Red alert issued in coastal K’taka for rain over 3 days
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Karnataka as heavy rains are expected to continue in the region for next three days. According to the weather authorities, from June 1 to July 10, the actual rainfall received is 336.90 mm as against a normal of 285.50 mm. At 117 mm, Made grama panchayat in Kodagu district registered the highest rainfall in the state on July 10.
-
Ludhiana: 2 road cave-ins reported from city
Following heavy rains on Saturday, road cave-in incidents were reported from the Vishwakarma Chowk Road and Chander Nagar areas in the city. The work to fill the 10-feet deep crater in Chander Nagar is in progress. Area councillor Baljinder Singh Sandhu said the cave in had occurred due to a leakage in the sewerage pipe laid recently. Sandhu said that he has lodged the complaint with MC officials and demanded a probe into the matter.
