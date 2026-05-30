Man arrested for attempted murder of wife over domestic dispute

Pune: Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife by strangling her with a scarf inside her residence in Khadki.

According to police information, the complainant and the accused have been married for around 12 years and have two children. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on May 27, at around 9:30 am in the Khadki Bazar Police Housing Colony.

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The accused has been identified as Yogesh Madhav Berr, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade. A complaint in this regard has been filed at Khadki police station by the victim, who is an assistant police inspector serving in the special branch of Pune police.

According to police information, the complainant and the accused have been married for around 12 years and have two children. The accused, who works in a private company, had been allegedly harassing his wife for several months over suspicion regarding her character. Due to ongoing harassment, the woman officer had also filed for divorce in the family court at Shivajinagar.

Police said the woman officer was residing in the official police quarters at Khadki Bazar. The accused, who had been living separately, allegedly possessed a key to the residence and was reportedly angry over the divorce proceedings.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 27, he allegedly entered the house in advance and hid inside. When the woman officer returned home in the evening, the accused, who was wearing hand gloves, allegedly attacked her. He threw ash at her and attempted to strangulate her using a scarf, threatening to kill her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 27, he allegedly entered the house in advance and hid inside. When the woman officer returned home in the evening, the accused, who was wearing hand gloves, allegedly attacked her. He threw ash at her and attempted to strangulate her using a scarf, threatening to kill her. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman officer managed to raise an alarm and struggled to free herself. Hearing her screams, residents of the building gathered, following which the accused fled the scene and was later arrested.

Based on the complaint, Khadki police registered a case.