Man arrested for filming girl’s body parts with mobile phone in Pune mall

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 18, 2023 11:44 PM IST

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl had gone with her friend to buy groceries from Star Bazaar at Phoenix Mall

The Viman Nagar police have arrested a man for allegedly filming the private parts of a 20-year-old girl with his mobile phone at Phoenix Mall.

The Viman Nagar police have arrested a man for allegedly filming the private parts of a 20-year-old girl with his mobile phone at Phoenix Mall. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Viman Nagar police have arrested a man for allegedly filming the private parts of a 20-year-old girl with his mobile phone at Phoenix Mall. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident took place on Sunday when the girl had gone with her friend to buy groceries from Star Bazaar located at the mall. An FIR of molestation has been lodged at the Viman Nagar police station.

The accused has been identified as Amir Ashfaq Ahmed, a 32-year-old resident of Dhanori. The victim, a 20-year-old girl, lodged a complaint after noticing that the accused was filming her private parts from his mobile while she was at the mall from 9 pm to 9.30 pm.

