Man arrested for forging RTO-related documents for money

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch, on Friday, arrested one person and seized forged documents from a cyber cafe in Kalewadi.

The arrested man was identified as Rahul Prasad Gaund (33), a resident of Rupinagar, Nigdi.

The arrested man allegedly produced forged copies of RTO fitness certificate, tax receipts, vehicle insurance, police clearance certificate, according to the police.

He was remanded to police custody by a local court. The raid was conducted on Thursday around 8:15 pm.

“The man collected information about the people he was making documents for; the information was incorporated in the format in which these documents are generally made. He then made colour printouts and added or tweaked the serial numbers, photo, and stamps on it before sending it to the concerned person through WhatsApp,” said Vitthal Kubade, senior police inspector of social security squad of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

He charged money before sending the document and received payments through Google Pay.

The police are now investigating who else is involved with him in the case.