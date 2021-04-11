Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for illegal sale of Remdesivir
Pune police’s crime branch arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged black marketing of anti-viral-drug – Remdesivir
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Pune police’s crime branch arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged black marketing of anti-viral-drug – Remdesivir.

The operation was carried out on Sunday jointly with the help of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier on Saturday, four people were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police after they were found to be selling the much sought-after drug for Covid-19 treatment at an exorbitant rate.

The two actions – one by Pimpri-Chinchwad and another by Pune police – comes on the backdrop of an acute shortage of the drug as relatives of Covid-19 patients who are admitted to hospitals are running pillar to post to get the vials of the drug.

“We received information that a person is involved in the black marketing of Remdesivir drug and selling the medicine at an exorbitant price. As per the information, we sent a decoy customer and held a 22-year-old man in Trimurti Chowk in the Datta Nagar area,” said Srinivas Ghadge, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

He added that the person has been arrested under relevant sections of the essential commodities and drug and cosmetics act.

“We have formed 10 teams of the crime branch and a drive against black marketing of the drug has been initiated in the city,” he added.

Ghadge said that some more people are likely to be arrested in the present case.

Following the shortage of the antiviral drug, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order stating hospitals to provide the injection to the patients and not ask family or relatives to buy the drug.

The order has been issued to prohibit the black marketing and stocking of Remdesivir.

“To ensure the smooth supply for sale, purchase and distribution, this order has been given to the concerned establishments,” the order issued on Saturday stated.

Hospitals are asked to place the order of Remdesivir to the supplier keeping the requirement for three days in mind. Suppliers will have to provide the daily sale report of the drug including hospital name, associated chemists name, bills, total sale to Pune Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

