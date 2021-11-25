Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for molesting 8-year-old in Chikhali
pune news

Man arrested for molesting 8-year-old in Chikhali

The child was sitting in a chair to get a haircut when the man touched her inappropriately several times. The girl told her mother who informed the police
Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for molesting an eight-year-old girl while he was giving her a haircut at a salon in Chikhali on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 08:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for molesting an eight-year-old girl while he was giving her a haircut at a salon in Chikhali on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother.

The child was sitting in a chair to get a haircut when the man touched her inappropriately several times. The girl told her mother who informed the police.

According to a statement from the officials of the Chikhali police station, the child visited the salon with her grandmother when the incident took place.

“The accused has been remanded to judicial custody by the court,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Chikhali police station.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 has been registered at Chikhali police station. Police sub-inspector DS Mundkar is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP