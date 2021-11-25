Man arrested for molesting 8-year-old in Chikhali

PUNE Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for molesting an eight-year-old girl while he was giving her a haircut at a salon in Chikhali on Wednesday.

A complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The child was sitting in a chair to get a haircut when the man touched her inappropriately several times. The girl told her mother who informed the police.

According to a statement from the officials of the Chikhali police station, the child visited the salon with her grandmother when the incident took place.

“The accused has been remanded to judicial custody by the court,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Chikhali police station.

A case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 has been registered at Chikhali police station. Police sub-inspector DS Mundkar is investigating the case.