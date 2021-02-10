Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns
Man arrested for possessing rare Sambar deer horns

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:50 PM IST
A man was arrested for being in possession of horns of a Sambar deer in Pune on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Chandra Dansingh Avaji (19) a resident of Annabhau Sathey Vasahat in Sahakarnagar, Pune.

A case under Sections 2(31), 39, 49, 50, 51(1) of Protection of Wildlife Act and Sections 2, 41, 42, and 52 of Indian Forest Act, 1927 was registered at Dattawadi police station against him.

The police received information about a person arriving in Taljai area in order to sell horns of a rare animal, according to a statement of the police. The police were accompanied by forest guard Madhulkar Bhaskar Gagade.

The police are now investigating where the man got the horns from and who was he trying to sell it to.

