Man arrested for selling drugs worth ₹7.30 lakh in Pune
The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth ₹7.30 lakh in Khadki bazaar area of Pune, said officials on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Nsubuga Ismail (23) resident of Aundh, hailing from Uganda.
A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit 2 led by police inspector, Prakash Khandekar, and assistant police inspector MD Narke, other police personnel including PSI Digambar Chavan, Santosh Deshpande,Mayur Suryavanshi and Chetan Gaikwad received information about Ismail selling banned drugs. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Khadki to Yerawada road to nab the accused.
“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Khadki police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom were they being sold to,” a police officer said.
The police seized 32.7 grams of Mephedrone and 16.4 grams of Mathequlon drugs of worth ₹7.30 lakh. Police have also seized one mobile phone of ₹5,000 and ₹ 5000 as a cash from the accused.
The Pune Police has started an initiative aimed at speedy investigations in the matters of drug dealings, to expose the entire chain of drug dealers including the suppliers, dealers, and buyers, said officials.
Jobs for govindas an “emotional decision”, Pawar tells Shinde
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's populist announcement of providing government jobs to govindas under quota for sportspersons could become a tricky issue. Leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, called it an “emotional decision” and queried how the eligibility of govindas would be determined for jobs. Also, what would be the fate of students who become eligible for government jobs by clearing competitive examinations. Pawar questioned its logic. Pawar said, questioning the practicality of the decision.
ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said. Earlier this week, the Punjab police arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
Ludhiana | PSPCL directed to revise resident’s electricity bill
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to revise the electricity bill of a city-based senior citizen. Raj Kumar Thapar, 64, of Haibowal Kalan, had submitted a complaint against the corporation, Aggar Nagar Unit-2 sub-division , Ludhiana, through assistant executive and executive engineers (referred as opposite party or OP), alleging deficiency of services. The complaint Raj Kumar said he had a domestic power connection.
Pune police save man who tried to commit suicide
Bhosari MIDC police saved the life of a Moshi resident who attempted to hang Sukare on August 18. According to police officials, Sukare, tried to hang himself at 9.30 am on August 18. Before the act, he recorded a video and sent it to his friends and relatives. This is Sukare's second suicide attempt. Earlier, in his first suicidal attempt, Sukare tried to cut his hand nerve with blade, said officials.
Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration
The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday. A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.
