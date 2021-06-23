Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for trying to sell sand boa in Bhosari
pune news

Man arrested for trying to sell sand boa in Bhosari

A 21-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a sand boa snake in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad The man was identified as Yogesh Morappa Mhetre (21), a resident of Anand nagar in Moreai temple in Chinchwad
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:55 PM IST
HT Image

A 21-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of a sand boa snake in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad

The man was identified as Yogesh Morappa Mhetre (21), a resident of Anand nagar in Moreai temple in Chinchwad. Mhetre had no permit for sale or transport of animals.

The reptile is estimated to fetch 15,00,000 in the black market.

The man was found near the ward office of Indrayaninagar area of Bhosari around 7:30pm. The police believe that he was attempting to sell the reptile.

The police have mentioned in the FIR that sand boa is mentioned in schedule 3 of Protection of Wildlife Act, 1972.

The police informed the forest department which provided an official for verification. The reptile was verified by Suresh Kashinath Barle (30), a resident of Forest colony in Bhamburda, Pune

The forest department official also lodged a complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 2(16), 9, 44, 50, 52 of Wildlife Protection Act was registered at Bhosari police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP