Man arrested three years after rape, murder of minor

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have nabbed a man from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and strangled to death a seven-year-old girl in Pune in 2018, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Sadly, her family had disintegrated as her parents passed away within a year of the crime.

The man was identified as Rajkumar alias Pyarelal Chandraprakash Kuril Yadav (37), a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

“This is an important detection. The girl was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The team worked tirelessly, developed strong sources, and fished the man out of Uttar Pradesh,” said Prakash.

While a local court remanded Yadav to police custody until July 19, the two younger brothers of the now-deceased child are growing up at their maternal uncle’s place in Ahmednagar.

“When I joined in February 2020, I took up the case. We found his immediate relatives and combed through minute details of all their phone records and verified their relations. We found out his native place and went there twice and developed local sources. Our team had learned that he was going to come home and they had been living there for 15 days. Finally, one of the sources told us when he came home,” said police inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of unit 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

On September 24, 2018, the man had lured the child using chocolate while her parents were at work. He had sexually assaulted her and killed her as she tried to raise an alarm, according to the police.

The family members had reported the child to have been missing. In the search for the child, the police had traced the body in an open ground of Hindustan Antibiotics in Pimpri.

A decomposed body of the child was found on September 27, 2018. By then, Yadav had reached and left his relative’s place in Uttar Pradesh after which he had not surfaced.