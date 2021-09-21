Man arrested with 40 counterfeit notes in Pune

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man with 40 counterfeit notes of ₹2,000 denomination in Indrayaninagar around 6:15 pm. The arrested was identified as Sandeep (36) of Vadgaon in Bharas Wada area of Parbhani. He also had ₹6,570 in cash, according to the police. The arrested man was remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday.

“We received information about this man arriving in Pune. He said of getting the notes from someone in Nanded,” said sub-inspector Ravindra Bhavari of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The man is a farmer by profession, according to the police, and was driving a Honda Amaze car registered in Parbhani.

“He probably intended to exchange it while buying material from the market,” said PSI Bhavari.

A case was registered under section 489 (C) of Indian penal code at Bhosari police station against the man.