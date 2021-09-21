Man arrested with 40 counterfeit notes in Pune

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man with 40 counterfeit notes of 2,000 denomination in Indrayaninagar around 6:15 pm. The arrested was identified as Sandeep (36) of Vadgaon in Bharas Wada area of Parbhani. He also had 6,570 in cash, according to the police. The arrested man was remanded to police custody by a local court on Tuesday.

“We received information about this man arriving in Pune. He said of getting the notes from someone in Nanded,” said sub-inspector Ravindra Bhavari of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

The man is a farmer by profession, according to the police, and was driving a Honda Amaze car registered in Parbhani.

“He probably intended to exchange it while buying material from the market,” said PSI Bhavari.

A case was registered under section 489 (C) of Indian penal code at Bhosari police station against the man.

