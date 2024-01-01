Man attacked at registrar office over hsg society disputes

The dispute between two groups over the management affairs of a cooperative housing society took an ugly turn on December 27 when one of the group members attacked their rival member in the premises of the District Deputy Registrar (DDR) office at Market Yard. The Swargate Police have invoked IPC 326, 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place on the premises of DDR office number 4 when the rival factions were stepping down after the hearing.

The complainant Ashfaque Mushtaque Qazi (51), a resident of Brahma Angan Co-operative Housing Society in his complaint stated that Sharaf Ali Mushqi (62), Santosh Indulkar (42), and Shahid Shaikh (32) attacked him. Indulkar allegedly attacked him with a silver-coloured pipe on the hand which left him with injuries, and Mushqi threw a cement slab at him.

The Swargate Police have invoked IPC 326, 324, 323, 504, 506, and 34 against the accused.

API Umesh Karke, investigating officer said that a case of physical assault and other relevant sections has been lodged against the accused.

The incident comes close to another incident of intra-group fight that came to the fore at the upscale Elena Living Co-operative Housing Society in Mohammadwadi on Tuesday over the issue of members’ rights over the gym facility. Resident Sandip Agarwal was allegedly assaulted by four people and sustained an eye injury during the assault.