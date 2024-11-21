Menu Explore
Man attacks friend with liquor bottle at party

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 21, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Police have lodged case against man for injuring his friend under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday

Pune: The Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Police have lodged a case against a man for injuring his friend under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday. The accused attacked his friend with a wine glass bottle on head during a bachelor’s party thrown by the former. The victim’s fiance has alleged molestation by the accused. Rohit Mahendra Patil, 30, of Bhosalenagar, Shivajinagar filed a complaint at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against Aagam Prasad, 30, of Telco Colony, Dattanagar. The second complaint has been filed by his 26-year-old fiance. The incident took place at the accused’s house at 1 am on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Police have lodged case against man for injuring his friend under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Police have lodged case against man for injuring his friend under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, Prasad invited Patil to his house for a bachelor party. After the duo consumed alcohol, the accused called the complainant’s fiance to join them at his flat. According to the complaint filed by Patil, the accused molested his fiance when he had fallen asleep in the flat. He woke from sleep after hearing the alarm raised by her fiance. When the complainant confronted the accused, the latter physically assaulted him, hit his head with a liquor bottle and stabbed him with a vegetable knife.

Constable PD Tapre is investigating the case.

