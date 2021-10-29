Home / Cities / Pune News / Man attempts to cheat medical college in Pune of Rs25 lakh, booked
Man attempts to cheat medical college in Pune of Rs25 lakh, booked

A man and his alleged accomplice were booked by the Pune police on Wednesday for forging a private bank cheque and using it to dupe BJ Medical college in Pune of Rs2,500,000
Published on Oct 29, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: A man and likely his accomplice were booked by the Pune police on Wednesday for forging a private bank cheque and using it to dupe B J Medical college of Rs2,500,000.

The incident came to light when B J Medical college carried out a routine check of their bank statement. An official in the medical college’s accounts department updated their passbook on October 7 only to find the transfer via cheque on October 6.

“The transfer was immediately reported and reversed. So, the money remains in its rightful account. But another attempt was made within days. We are checking the receiver’s account details and are verifying them,” said police sub-inspector T M Fadd of Bundgarden police station who is investigating the case.

The accused encashed the cheque on October 6, and tried to do the same on October 11. However, officials of the medical college attached to the Sassoon General hospital had already become alert.

A case under sections 465, 467, 468, 471, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bundgarden police station.

