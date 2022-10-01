Man beaten to death in Narhe

A 54-year-old man from Fatimanagar was beaten to death by a group of five-six people near Abhinav college in Narhe on Friday night, said police officials on Saturday.

Police suspect that the man was killed over a financial dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Radhakisan Nalavade (54), a resident of Bhairoba Nullah, Fatimanagar. His brother Sudam Radhakisan Nalavade (57) filed a complaint at Sinhagad Road police station on Friday.

The incident took place near Vishwa Residency on Abhinav College Road in Narhe around 8.30 pm on Friday night, said police officials.

According to the police officials, victim Nalavade was working as a Xerox machine mechanic and was operating his business from Camp area of the Pune city.

As per police complaint filed by his brother a group of five - six people allegedly took him to Abhinav College Road in Narhe and allegedly beat him to death.

Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station said, “We got information about someone being badly injured and our team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Sassoon General Hospital for the further treatment. He succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday morning.”

During investigation, it was revealed that the victim had taken a loan and on that basis, the police suspect that he was beaten to death due to a financial dispute.

Sinhagad Road police have registered a case under sections 302 (punishment of murder ), 143 (punishment for unlawful assemble), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and assistant police inspector (API) Rahul Yadav is investigating case further .