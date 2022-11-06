Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man beaten up on suspicion of being police informer in Pune

Man beaten up on suspicion of being police informer in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The Yerawada police in Pune arrested a 32-year-old repeated offender for beating up a man on Thursday on suspicion that he was a police informer

The Yerawada police in Pune arrested a 32-year-old repeated offender for beating up a man on Thursday on suspicion that he was a police informer. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: The Yerawada police arrested a 32-year-old repeated offender for beating up a man on Thursday on suspicion that he was a police informer, said police.

Rushikesh Mohite, 21, of Khadki area was beaten up by Mohsin Anwar Khan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Putala Chowk in Navi Khadki on Thursday night. He suffered injuries on his head.

Bhagwan Gurav, police sub-inspector, said, “There was heated argument between the duo and the accused physically assaulted Mohite on suspicion of the latter being a police informer.”

According to the police, Khan came to city recently after completing his externed tenure. There was previous rivalry between Khan and Mohite.

Yerawada police station has filed a case under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP