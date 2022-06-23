Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man booked for abetting sister-in-law’s suicide in Pune

PUNE: The Pune police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against a 32-year-old man, after a 26-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence on June 18
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The deceased’s sister, the accused’s wife, filed a complaint at Vimannagar police station on Wednesday.

As per the complainant, the victim and accused were friends. Between May 13 and May 18, the accused forced the victim to keep physical relationship. The accused stalked and threatened the victim when the latter refused his moves. He said that her married sister would have to pay for this. The victim took the extreme step due to constant threats and mental pressure.

An officer from Vimannagar police station said, “As per the complainant, we have booked four persons for abetment. It was found that she was allegedly harassed and exploited.’’

A case under IPC Sections 305 and 306 has been registered against the accused. No arrests have been made, according to the police.

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

